The first Olim of 2021 arrive in Israel

Immigration and Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata (Blue and White) welcomed hundreds of new immigrants arriving in Israel Friday morning, the first new immigrants to the country in 2021.

Some three hundred immigrants from Ethiopia arrived in Israel before dawn Friday, as part of Operation Tzur Yisrael.

Friday morning’s flight is the fourth in the last month bringing Ethiopian immigrants to Israel. The new immigrants brought in Friday’s flight join their parents, who had already immigrated to Israel years earlier.

“It makes me happy to open 2021 this way. This plane, like the three before it in 2020, brings to fruition the government decision to bring in by the end of January this year two thousand immigrants who have been waiting to immigrate,” said Minister Tamano-Shata.

Of the new immigrants who arrived Friday morning, 61 are children, including 9 infants and toddlers under the age of two.

The immigrants were brought from camps in Adis Ababa.

Immediately upon their arrival in Israel, the immigrants were sent to isolation, in keeping with Health Ministry regulations.

After their isolation period, the new immigrants will be reunited with their families in Israel.