Jacob's fishy blessing

What are fish doing in a blessing? Yaakov, in his blessing to Yosef's children, makes a curious and seemingly strange choice of langauge connected to fish.

Why does he choose this language? According to the Midrash, Yaakov teaches us a beautiful and powerful lesson about the importance of Torah and the blessings that we give to our children.

In addition, he also reminded his grandchildren that their true home would always be the Land of Israel.

