'Lockdowns aren't a yes or no issue'

Professor Nadav Davidovitch, head of the School of Public Health at Ben Gurion University, told Galei Tzahal this morning that the government should be seeking more balanced measures to address the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

"The debate is being conducted on an extremely superficial level - either lockdown, or no lockdown," he said. "We currently have many tools at our disposal that haven't been available in the past - such as testing all students once a week which would enable schools to remain open."

He added that, "We must prevent people from gathering in large numbers, but in a professional manner. We shouldn't be taking extreme actions as if we were animals who have to lash out because the government doesn't trust its citizens to behave responsibly."