Why does Yaakov care so much who comes first?



Yosef brings his two sons Menashe and Ephraim to receive a blessing from their grandfather Yaakov. Yosef is careful to position Menashe, the older son, before Ephraim, but Yaakov, insists multiple times, to change that order.

Why does Yaakov care so much to put Ephraim first? What is the fundamental disagreement between them?

What is Yaakov trying to teach Yosef?