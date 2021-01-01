Abbas: We're committed to a just and comprehensive peace

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday reaffirmed his commitment to a just and comprehensive peace based on the resolutions of the international community and the Arab Peace Initiative, the Wafa news agency reports.

Speaking in a televised speech on the 56th anniversary of the launch of the Fatah Movement, Abbas said that the PA leadership remains committed to a just solution of the refugee issue as per Resolution 194 of the UN General Assembly.

The PA leadership, he added, will continue to work to release the prisoners serving time in Israel.

"We're committed to a just, comprehensive and lasting peace based on the resolutions of international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative. Therefore, we've called for an international peace conference to be held in the first half of next year, under the auspices of the International Quartet, the only body authorized to sponsor negotiations," said Abbas, according to Wafa.

The PA chairman expressed his hope to work with the next US administration on the basis of mutual trust, with a view of strengthening mutual relations and achieving peace and security for all.

Abbas has repeatedly pushed for an international conference for peace in the Middle East, aimed at bypassing the US efforts to resume talks.

The PA has been boycotting the Trump administration since 2017, when President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The PA demands that eastern Jerusalem be the capital of a future Palestinian state.

However, PA leaders welcomed the election of Joe Biden and said it creates a new political situation which can lead to a process that will end the “occupation” and establish a “state of Palestine”.