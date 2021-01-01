MK Hendel: We will change the system of government and stop the political chaos

Former Minister of Communications Yoaz Hendel, who joined Gideon Sa’ar's New Hope party, explained in a conversation with Arutz Sheva on Thursday why it is important to change the system of government in Israel and prevent frequent election campaigns.

"We will change the system of government, half of the Knesset members will be elected to the Knesset according to regions, the Prime Minister’s term in office will be limited and there will be constitutional stability of a government over time," MK Hendel presented his party's election promise.

He added that "one of the main banners of New Hope is to stop the political chaos. The instability leads to a crisis of trust between the government and the citizens. The situation of a fourth election in two years is a dire one, not only because of the insane cost, but also because of the inability to advance moves for the benefit of citizens in government ministries.”

"Changing the system will reduce the power of parties to lead to elections time and time again in the name of the desire of one person," continued Hendel.

MK Hendel clarified that he will not sit in a government headed by Binyamin Netanyahu after the next election. "We are not giving him another opportunity, we are producing an alternative and if we do not succeed we will sit in the opposition. Gideon Sa’ar is the only one who can replace Netanyahu."

During the interview, the former Minister of Communications commented on the increase in the volume of Arab crime in the city of Lod and in the Arab sector in general. He criticized the government, which he said chooses not to govern in many parts of the country: "Neglect of many years, an illusion of governance in the Negev and Galilee, ignoring crime in the Arab sector, agricultural crime, protectionism, illegal construction and turning the police into a national punching bag."

“It all starts and ends with the decision makers. I just saw it as a minister in the long neglect of the communications infrastructure in Israel. A neglect that led us to lag by a decade behind the rest of the world. All I needed was to make a decision and the same thing is also needed when it comes to internal security. To make decisions and not just sit in the chair,” said Hendel.

Hendel presented the practical solutions presented by the New Hope party. “A bitter war against criminal organizations in Arab society, budgetary resources for the police similar to those provided to security organizations and the IDF, strengthening the status of the police officer, salary and backing, strengthening the Department for Internal Investigations and turning it into a completely independent body, increasing the minimum penalty for possession and trafficking in illegal weapons and increasing the penalty for agricultural crime similar to the proposal I initiated in the past."

“It's time for the Ministry of Internal Security to lead to change, and not lead based on whims. It's time for governance," he concluded.