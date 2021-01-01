The fine art of knowing when not to speak

Our Jerusalem Lights podcast this week features a special tribute to the memory of an extraordinary man.

Spiritual trailblazer, archeologist, author and teacher, Vendyl Jones of blessed memory was a true pioneer of bringing the light of Torah to the non-Jewish world.

Jim Long fondly recalls his mentor and shares some of Vendyl’s fascinating personal history, and highlights some of his remarkable achievements.

The reading of this week’s Torah portion of Vayechi brings the book of B’reisheet (Genesis) to a close with the happy reunion of the family of Jacob in the Land of Egypt.

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman look at Jacob’s deathbed prophecy-turned blessings, and the dark clouds that are already on the horizon, preluding the bitter exile and servitude of the Children of Israel that is about to begin.