Netanyahu speaks with parents of Ahuvya Sandak

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke Thursday with the parents of Ahuvya Sandak, the 16-year-old boy who was killed when the vehicle he was in overturned during a police chase in Binyamin last week.

The prime minister invited parents to his office and in response they invited him to their home in Bat Ayin.

Demonstrations over Sandak's death were held Thursday night at a number of major intersections across the country: including the String Bridge in Jerusalem, Harish, Rosh Pina, Ariel, Ramla, the Bar Ilan Bridge and Nof HaGalil.

Earlier, MKs from several different parties sent a letter to Internal Security Minister Amir Ohana calling on him to establish an external commission of inquiry to investigate the death of Ahuvya Sandak.

The letter was signed by 19 MKs from the Likud, Shas, Torah Judaism, Yeamina and Jewish Homw. The MKs wrote that they were "in pain over the shocking incident in which the dear boy Ahuvya Sandak was killed during a police chase that ended in a serious accident. This is a very serious, painful and unprecedented incident."

"We fear an abyss may open up between the Israel Police and large sections of the public, with an emphasis on the youth, in the wake of this tragedy," they added.

"There is a public sense of wrong priorities [in the police], in which enormous resources are allocated to monitor a small group of settlers, while many nationalist and criminal incidents affecting settlers and IDF forces on a daily basis are not addressed at all," the MKs stated.