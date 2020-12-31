US Embassy Jerusalem says goodbye to 2020
US Embassy Jerusalem is saying goodbye to 2020: Despite all the challenges of this year, there were still many moments to celebrate
Tags: Us Embassy Jerusalem
David Friedman
Reuters
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaUS Embassy Jerusalem says goodbye to 2020
US Embassy Jerusalem says goodbye to 2020
US Embassy Jerusalem is saying goodbye to 2020: Despite all the challenges of this year, there were still many moments to celebrate
Tags: Us Embassy Jerusalem
David Friedman
Reuters
top