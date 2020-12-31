Yesha Council head to Ahuvya Sandak protesters: Don't attack police or Arabs

Chairman of the Yesha Council, David Elhayani, insisted Israeli police get to the bottom of the case in which 16-year-old Bat Ayin resident Ahuvya Sandak was killed during a police chase in the Binyamin Region. At the same time, Elhayani told protesters calling for an end to police brutality against members of the "Hilltop Youth" to avoid targeting police officers or Arabs as payback for the perceived injustice.

"I call on the Israel Police to investigate the incident thoroughly without taking sides and avoid any type of coverup. A teen can't be killed in an incident involving police officers without the case being investigated by an external committee in a comprehensive and thorough manner," he said.

"At the same time, I call on all those justifiably outraged by the death of Ahuvya Sandek Z"L, not to be provoked into acts of violence against police officers or Arabs. This is not the path of the settlement movement."

"We are called upon to protest this horrendous incident with all our might, but without resorting to violence," he added.