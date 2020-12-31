How many babies were born in the year of COVID-19?

On the eve of the new civil year, the population of Israel is estimated at 9,291 million, according to data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics at noon.

According to the data, 6.87 million of them are Jews, constituting 73.9% of the total population, 1.956 million are Arabs, constituting 21.1% of the total population and 456 thousand others (5%) are defined "others".

In the outgoing year, Israel's population increased by 1.7%. 84% was due to natural increase, and 16% of it was caused by the international migration balance.

In 2020, approximately 176,000 babies were born in Israel, 73.8% to Jewish families, 23.4% to Arab families and 2.8% to others.

In light of the COVID-19 outbreak and the closure of Israel's air borders, there has been a significant decrease in the number of immigrants this year: about 20,000 people immigrated to Israel, compared to about 34,000 immigrants last year. Most of the countries from which Israel immigrated this year are Russia (38.1%), Ukraine (15.1%), France (11.0%) and the United States (10.7%).