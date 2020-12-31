Over 150,000 people vaccinated yesterday

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein announced this morning that in the last day, over 150,000 people were vaccinated against coronavirus - the second consecutive day on which such a figure was attained.

"Due to the hard work of our healthcare workers, as well as the swift establishment of no less than 257 vaccination stations, this is the second day running that Israel has vaccinated over 150,000 people," Edelstein said.

"Within 11 days, our 'Lend a shoulder' campaign will have vaccinated almost 800,000 citizens."

Last night, Edelstein told Channel 12 there is not expected to be a lack of vaccines. "There is no gap in the reception of vaccines for January." He added that "according to the current situation, according to agreements with the companies, we are expected to receive another million vaccines in the coming months."