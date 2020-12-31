Netanyahu offers Be'er Sheva Mayor a spot on Likud slate

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu invited Be’er Sheva Mayor Ruvik Danilovich, a former member of the Labor party, to join the Likud, and even offered to reserve a spot for him at the top of the party’s Knesset slate.

Channel 13 News reported on Wednesday that Danilovich, who held a secret meeting with Netanyahu on Monday, refused the offer, but the Prime Minister left the proposal on the table and gave him a few more days to think about it.

The Mayor of Be'er Sheva stated that "I do not intend to comment on personal conversations. I am not a member of any party, and as I have made clear over the years, I see the development of life in the Negev as the highlight of my public life. I will continue with all my might to serve on this mission.”

Meanwhile, it was reported that the former Director General of the Ministry of Health, Moshe Bar-Siman Tov, also received an offer to be reserved a spot on the Likud slate.

On Wednesday, the Likud's constitutional committee decided to cancel the primaries in the party. Netanyahu is expected to receive six spots on the slate to reserve for a candidate of his choice, with two of them in the top ten - in the 5th and 10th spots on the slate.

Among the names that have come up for a possible reserved spot: Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut Mayor Haim Bibas, Orly Levy-Abekasis, Gal Hirsch, Shuli Mualem and Kinneret Barashi.