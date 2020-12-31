Meretz MK: Vaccination campaign a success because of the left

MK Yair Golan (Meretz), former IDF Deputy Chief of Staff, on Wednesday attributed the success of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Israel to the left.

"The success of the vaccination campaign is a tremendous achievement for the left," Golan wrote on his Twitter account.

"Only thanks to a strong public health system, one that allows everyone quick and efficient access to health services, is the complex logistical operation of vaccinating hundreds of thousands of Israelis such a success. Social democracy at its best,” he claimed.

As of Wednesday evening, about 800,000 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein told Channel 12 News that a vaccine shortage is not expected, saying, "There is no gap in receiving the January vaccines. Under the current situation, according to the agreements with the companies, we are expected to receive millions more vaccines in the next two months."

Edelstein said that the Ministry of Health wanted to move up some of Pfizer's shipments from February to January, but clarified that "we will always have enough vaccines here in the refrigerator." He added, "Even if we stop vaccinating for two weeks now, I'm not sure there is any country that will pass our immunization rate."