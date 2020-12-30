Fuel prices rise

The price of gas will be raised tomorrow night at midnight.

The maximum price per liter of unleaded 95-octane gasoline for a consumer at a self-service station (including VAT) will not exceed NIS 5.51 per liter, an increase of eight agurot from the previous month. The supplement for full service will be 21 agurot per liter (including VAT), without change from the previous month.

The maximum price per liter of unleaded 95-octane gasoline for a consumer at a self-service station in Eilat (excluding VAT) will not exceed NIS 4.71 per liter, an increase of seven agurot from the previous month. The supplement for full service will be 18 agurot per liter (excluding VAT), without change from the previous month.