PA 'expert': Israeli rabbis teach kids to 'kill everyone who is not Jewish'

The PA continuously demonizes Israel and Jews, convincing the Palestinian Arab population that they deserve to be hated.

One example of the libelous messages fed to Palestinian Arabs was delivered by a PA “military expert” who taught TV viewers that Israeli/Jewish children are educated by rabbis to “kill everyone who is not Jewish."

“The Israelis train their children to carry weapons. Our children don’t carry weapons... They train them with weapons and train them based on the principle: “Kill everyone who is not Jewish.” The rabbis implant this indoctrination in the children of Israel: 'Kill everyone who is not Jewish,' so-called “military expert” Wasef Erekat said on official PA TV earlier this month, as documented by Palestinian Media Watch.