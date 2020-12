Watch: Israel & Morocco: Rare combination of political and cultural ties Israel & Morocco recently announced re-establishing relations, but connection between peoples has been deep and long-standing. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

iStock Flags of Israel and Morocco Israel & Morocco recently announced the re-establishment of relations between them, but the connection between the Moroccan & Israeli people has been deep and long-standing, providing a solid basis for the ties between the two countries.



top