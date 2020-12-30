Bennett's plan for opening new businesses in 48 hours

Yamina chairman MK Naftali Bennett on Wednesday presented a plan to allow the opening of new businesses in 48 hours, stating that "the main task in the post-Corona era is to rehabilitate the business world."

The program includes six steps:

1. Quick opening: Starting a business can be done within 48 hours.

2. One website: All operations will be carried out via the Internet, in one central website, which will synchronize between VAT, income tax and social security and will allow the business owner to report uniformly to all tax authorities in a user-friendly system.

3. Affidavit of a business owner: New businesses will be established on the basis of an affidavit of the business owner that he meets the requirements of the specification, and not through a lengthy approval process. The state will conduct routine checks to verify the truth of the affidavit.

4. Transparent specification of obligations for each industry: Each type of business (restaurant, printing house, law firm, dentist, etc.) will have a defined and clear specification of all requirements. The specifications will be defined in collaboration with the business sector, in order to eliminate hundreds of unnecessary and burdensome licensing clauses.

5. Protection of new businesses: New businesses will receive a period of five years of special protection with "regulation lite" - that is, only a requirement to follow the most essential regulations.

6. A joint team of the business sector and the government will regularly monitor the easing of the process, and prevent unnecessary regulations from seeping in again.