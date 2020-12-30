Saar in Lod: We must declare war on criminal organizations

Gideon Saar this morning (Wednesday) visited the central Israeli city of Lod, and met with residents of the city whose vehicles were set on fire this week.

Speaking with them he said, “What is happening here in Lod, in the center of the country, is utterly disgraceful. The loss of any sense of personal security for the residents, the violence that manifests itself in many forms, the use of illegal weapons, which is extremely common in the Arab sector.

“This undermines the very foundations of our existence here, not only in Lod but also in the Negev and the Galilee, in terrorism against farms, and it must end. The State of Israel carries out much more complex tasks far beyond our borders, and there is no reason for Israeli citizens here in Lod to live in an 'extra-territorial' territory where the laws of the state, and law and order do not apply.

“I proposed a three-point plan: Collection of all illegal weapons by the end of 2021. There are huge amounts of illegal weapons, shops and entire warehouses of everything from pistols to missiles, which also end up in the hands of children. The first stage of the operation could include voluntarily surrender of weapons, and in the second stage anyone caught trafficking or possessing an illegal weapon will be severely punished.

“Second, is a minimum penalty for possession and trading of an illegal weapon. I brought such a proposal to the Knesset, but unfortunately the Netanyahu Government blocked this move, a move which is important for the Arab public which is calling out in pain, but also important for the Jewish public.

“Thirdly, and vitally, is to declare war on the criminal organizations, something the Israeli police have done in the past, and must do within Arab society today, to fundamentally change the situation.

“Sadly at the moment the Government is not doing anything. The significance of this inaction is severe, and we see its impact in the daily lives of so many Jewish and Arab citizens. We see cars burned as a ‘response’ to the demolition of illegal construction. Any serious country must ensure law and order throughout its territory, and that is what a New Hope government under my leadership will do.”