Trump ends term as 'most admired man in America'

US President Donald Trump is the most admired man in the United States according to a Gallup poll, ending former President Barack Obama's 12-year run as the most admired man in the country.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama was the most admired woman in America for the third straight year.

The poll asked respondents: "What man that you have heard or read about, living today in any part of the world, do you admire most?"

18% of respondents named Trump as the man they most admired. Barack Obama placed second with 15%. President-elect Joe Biden placed third with six percent, and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci was fourth with three percent.

43% of Republican respondents named Trump as the man they most admired, while 32% of Democrats named Obama and 13% named Biden. Both top candidates received the support of 11% of independents.

Trump tweeted in response to the poll: ""Barack Obama was toppled from the top spot and President Trump claimed the title of the year’s Most Admired Man. Trump number one, Obama number two, and Joe Biden a very distant number three. That’s also rather odd given the fact that on November 3rd, Biden allegedly racked up millions more votes than Trump, but can’t get anywhere close to him in this poll. No incoming president has ever done as badly in this annual survey.”@MarkSteynOnline,@TuckerCarlson," That’s because he got millions of Fake Votes in the 2020 Election, which was RIGGED!"