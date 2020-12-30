The struggle for Israel isn’t over yet

The organization Hashomer Yosh was established in 2013 with the aim of restoring and strengthening the personal and economic security of our farmers, with the understanding that safeguarding State lands is not just a national task, but a task for us all.

The organization provides assistance to approximately 45 farms, of which 35 are specifically located in the area known as Judea and Samaria. These farms are all located in strategic locations for the State of Israel. Hashomer Yosh operates with the assistance of approximately 500 volunteers and thousands of temporary volunteers who come daily to assist maintenance of 200,000 dunams of State farmland. In the four months of the first lockdown, they held 11,000 volunteer days.

The results of the organization’s sacred work are seen almost daily in the unprecedented flourishing of Jewish farming and agriculture in Judea and Samaria and 90% decrease in arson and thefts.

Partner with us in helping Judea and Samaria’s residents continue their national mission, safeguard their homeland, and prevent the next murder. >>>

The farmers of Judea and Samaria: they safeguard our borders, face down daily terrorist attacks, in addition to thefts, arson, and invasion of State lands.

This past summer saw over 400 arson attacks across Judea and Samarian farmlands. The deliberate arson attacks serve as a silent war - the farms suffer weekly arson attacks, which result in immense rates of damage to property and pasturelands. This past week, on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, the herd on Neve Uri farm was set ablaze. Neve Uri is located on State land within the village of Jala, and was created in memory of Uri Ansbacher, age 14, who was brutally murdered.

Presently, the organization has found itself in danger of closing down - we as that for everyone who holds the Land of Israel dear, please contribute to the cause and help us help the farmers who toil daily in preserving State lands and preventing the next murder.

“We farmers, we live on the edge,” explains one of the local farmers. “We have invested over 100,000 NIS into our herds. If we lose these herds, our farms will collapse and the Arabs know this. They are waiting for the perfect opportunity, when there will be no one guarding the area, and so I worry that Hashomer Yosh will not be able to help guard us.

Yehosophat Shira, from a line of farmers in the Maon farm: “The organization Hashomer Yosh is always by our side. In protecting us from the cold winter, and with the help of essential equipment, we are able to safeguard State lands.”

