Watch: Haredi man stabbed in Lakewood

A haredi man was wounded in a stabbing incident in Lakewood, New Jersey Tuesday.

The incident occurred in a parking lot near Ashley and Cedarbridge avenues Tuesday morning (local time), when a woman waiting near the parking lot ambushed a haredi man outside of his car, stabbing him as he loaded his vehicle.

The victim, a 36-year-old Lakewood man, had been loading pastries into his car when the assailant attacked him with a 12-inch knife.

The man was wounded but did not suffer life-threatening injuries, and was able to chase his attacker after the stabbing.

Police identified that stabber as 38-year-old Erika Cruz.

Cruz was later taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, illegal weapon possession, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.

Investigators say there is no evidence currently that the attack was a hate crime, saying that it seems to have been a random assault.

"The investigation is still active and we are trying to piece together the reason for the attack," Lakewood Police spokesman Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said. "At this time there isn’t any evidence to suggest that it was biased or racially motivated.