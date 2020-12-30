Ex-IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot won't run in 2021 election

Former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot will not be running in the upcoming elections to the 24th Knesset, and has told confidants that he will has decided not to enter politics at this time or align himself with any political party.

Eisenkot had met recently with a number of political figures, fueling speculation of an impending entry into the 2021 election race.

The New Hope party of Gideon Sa'ar and Yifat Shasha-Biton had hinted that Eisenkot may join.

Earlier this month, Eiseknot denied claims by Telem chief Moshe Ya'alon - another former IDF chief - that Eisenkot had decided to join his party in the number two spot.

"There's no truth to it at all," Eisenkot said. "I haven't even made any decision to run yet. And if I will, it isn't clear what group it will be with - whether an existing one or a new one."