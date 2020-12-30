Israel: 623 serious coronavirus cases; 158 individuals on ventilators

This morning (Wednesday) Israel's Ministry of Health reported 3,404 new coronavirus infections since midnight Tuesday.

Approximately 63,000 individuals were tested over that time period with 5.4% testing positive for COVID-19.

411,677 Corona cases have been confirmed in the country since the outset of the crisis, with 3,286 dying of virus-related symptoms as of yesterday evening.

368,925 have recovered from the disease while 39,467 active patients remain nationwide.

1,041 patients are currently hospitalized in medical facilities around the country, and an additional 706 are isolated at Corona hotels while the remaining virus patients remain quarantined at home.

623 patients are in serious condition, with 158 on ventilators. An additional 186 patients are hospitalized in moderate condition.