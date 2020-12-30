Liberman: I will demand the Finance Ministry

Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman announced on Tuesday that, in the next coalition, his party will demand full responsibility for the rehabilitation and recovery of the Israeli economy.

"The main goal of Yisrael Beytenu in the upcoming elections is to put an end to the rule of Netanyahu and the haredi parties," he said.

"We will work to create a bloc of the four parties - Yisrael Beytenu, Yesh Atid, Yamina, and New Hope - that will negotiate with the other players and form a Zionist and liberal coalition that will take care of the general public," added Liberman.

"In the next coalition, Yisrael Beytenu will demand full responsibility for the rehabilitation of the Israeli economy and the recovery of the economy. The finance portfolio is a real challenge for me. As someone who served in the Ministry of Defense, Foreign Affairs, Transportation and National Infrastructure, I believe that no one is more suitable than me for the position of the next Minister of Finance of the State of Israel," he stated.

Liberman added, "After Minister Amir Ohana turned the Ministry of Internal Security into the ministry of defense of Netanyahu and his family, we will also demand the internal security portfolio for MK Eli Avidar in the next coalition. We will also demand the health portfolio for Prof. Leonid Eidelman and the immigration and absorption portfolio for the chairman of the Yisrael Beytenu Knesset faction, MK Oded Forer.”

"The next coalition agreement will be a real contract with the public, the one who serves in the IDF, works and pays taxes and therefore we will work to implement a law on civil marriage, public transportation on Shabbat, transfer the decision on opening businesses on Shabbat to the local government, enlistment of yeshiva students for military or national service, and compulsory core subjects in all education systems,” concluded Liberman.