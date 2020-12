It is a bittersweet time for Israel in Egypt, united, at last, as a family, bur far, far away from home in Canaan.

As the book of Genesis comes to a close with parashat Vayechi, we feel the cold chill of the oncoming exile. At the same time we know that G-d has begun the process of exile because He knows that Israel is ready for redemption.

Today, Europe's ancient hatred of the Jews takes a new twist as the EU bans kosher slaughter, effectively ending observant Jewish life in Europe.