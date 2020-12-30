Startup up for the people

COVID has been with us for a year now, but even as we’re all going to be vaccinated pretty soon, some aspects of the disease are going to remain with us for a long time in the future.

Because even though most people didn’t end up getting infected with the virus, a huge amount of households – here in Israel at least – suffer from the devastating economic impact that two lockdowns and more ever-lasting draconic restrictions have brought upon middle class and lower class people who simply try to make ends meet.

When Tamara Harel Cohen decided to make Aliyah and devote her career to build a socially impactful startup, she didn’t imagine the storm that would hit us all.

Her company, Riseup, tries to help households make better economic decisions, and get out of debt. As debt in Israel rises constantly each year – that is not an easy mission to embark on.

We’re super excited to have Tamara Harel-Cohen with us today, to talk about her fascinating and innovative company, economic decisions, and much more.