Dozens detained during protest against Ahuvya Sandak's death

The demonstrations against the police following the death of 16-year-old Ahuvya Sandak during a police chase continued around the country on Tuesday evening.

More than 25 people were arrested during a demonstration in Jerusalem, which was attended by right-wing activists and supporters.

Protesters were documented brutally beating a detective who tried to arrest one of the demonstrators at the Zachs junction in Jerusalem.

According to an eyewitness, undercover detectives began arresting the demonstrators, when about 30 protesters began kicking and beating the policemen.

Earlier on Tuesday, one of the minors who were injured in the accident in which Ahuvya was killed described what happened at the scene of the accident immediately after the collision between the police vehicle and their vehicle.

In the first testimony released of one of the people who were injured in the accident, the minor said, "The detectives overturned us, the vehicle overturned several times, and then three policemen came around the vehicle."

He continued, "One of them handcuffed me to the other minor hand in hand, two other policemen guarded the doors. We were still inside the vehicle. We were sitting in the back, we could not get out of the vehicle, even before the policemen arrived, due to injuries and the accident."

The accident is currently jointly being investigated by the Department of Internal Investigations and the Israel Police, despite the procedures according to which an investigation in which police officers are being questioned as suspects will not be conducted by the police.