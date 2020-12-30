Has the Netanyahu era as Prime Minister ended?

Israel entered a third national lockdown with coronavirus cases spiking.

Will this be the final lockdown as hundreds of thousands of Israelis have already received their inoculations?

Prime Minister Netanyahu hopes that at least 2 million Israelis will receive their shots by the end of January.

Plus: Israel is headed towards its fourth election in the past two years. Will Netanyhau hold on as the country's leader, or will a coalition be formed led by either former Likud member Gideon Sa’ar and his “New Hope” party or Naftali Bennett’s Yamina?

All of this plus the other latest news from Israel, on this week’s Israel Uncensored, with Josh Hasten.