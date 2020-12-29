88-year-old collapses and dies several hours after being vaccinated

An 88-year-old man was evacuated this evening by MDA staff to the emergency department at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem after collapsing in his home.

Resuscitation operations by MDA staff were continued by emergency medicine staff doctors and the internal medicine department, but after prolonged efforts, the doctors were forced to determine his death.

The hospital confirmed that the elderly man was indeed vaccinated this afternoon but stressed that "he suffered from prolonged, complex, and severe background illnesses."