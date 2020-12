Watch: New York protest: 'Jewish blood is not cheap' Dozens of New York Jews protest against death of Ahuvya Sandak. 'Jews don't kill Jews.' Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Levi Forst Protest in New York against death of Ahuvya Sandak Several dozen Jews demonstrated in New York over the death of Ahuvya Sandak, who was killed in a police chase in Binyamin last week. The demonstrators chanted 'Jews don't kill Jews' and 'Jewish blood is not cheap.'



