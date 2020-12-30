Look at the bright side, they say

Polite criticism is always welcome.

A reader (one of many along the same vein) writes, “Dear Mr. Engelhard. Why so gloomy? I have read three of your books…Indecent Proposal, The Bathsheba Deadline, and the memoir Escape from Mount Moriah, and they all end hopeful. So as to your most recent column, why the despair? Chin up, please. We need you. Remember what the Rebbe said.”

Yes, the Rebbe said, Goornisht is farfallen…nothing is hopeless…or as Yogi Berra translated it, it ain’t over till it’s over.

“So, it’s up to G-d to sort things out, right?”

Amen.

“Who would have thought that in so short a span, four, soon five, even six Arab countries would come around to make peace with Israel? Did you see this coming?”

Honestly, no. I am amazed. If only some of that normalization between Jew and Arab would rub off within the camp and stop the political heckling between Jew and Jew. Too often the political clouds obscure the glory that is Israel, the people and the Land. Every day someone else wants to bring down the government…check out Caroline Glick… and the world is watching, and wondering – now that they have, why spoil a good thing?

“There you go being negative again.”

Maybe you’ve got the wrong address. Try Caroline’s Complaint Department. She suffers terribly from being too clear-eyed and astute.

“With clear eyes, you would agree that miracles do happen.”

Of course…but there are several types of miracles; Providence in a bang, or behind the scenes. It helps when the right person comes along. Moses, for example. Trump is no Moses…nobody is…but it does appear that Trump, together with Netanyahu, were chosen for a particular task for a particular time, and the results are in, beautifully.

“Then why so gloomy? Read your own books.”

I was having a bad day. The wrong man got elected…by hook and by crook.

“Do you really believe that with Biden as president, it’s really the end of the world?”

Not immediately. Give him time.

“Are you aware that his grandkids are Jewish?”

Yes, but not really. And they don’t sit in his Cabinet. John Kerry does.

“We’ve had worse, and survived. Remember Obama?”

“Who can forget. But they keep coming back.”

“Faith, man! In your own Indecent Proposal, you have this marvelous section where Joshua Kane summons King David to ask him why he is being punished. David explains that Joshua has it all wrong. Joshua’s flaw…the punishment, if you will… is that he lacks faith, and faith is a two-way street. You wrote this.”

I was having a good day.

“You’ve had many as a writer. Your readers depend on your best days, and they bless your successes.”

If only the world stood still. All of us who write commentary too often take our cue from the latest headline, which almost always portends doom. We ride it when we forget that everything has its time; re Koheles. The good and the bad take turns. On Sunday Trump won’t sign the Relief Bill and America is ruined; Monday he signs it and America is saved. We are guilty…myself included…of forgetting that tomorrow is another day.

“Good line.”

It’s from Margaret Mitchell, Gone with the Wind.

“So there is hope. Even when all seems lost. You say so yourself. In your own books. So you are an optimist.”

Today, maybe. Tomorrow…who knows?

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir, “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Website: www.jackengelhard.com

