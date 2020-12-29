Yamina: No negotiations with Blue and White

The Yamina party denied reports by Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn that he decided to leave Blue and White after learning the party chairman Benny Gantz was negotiating a joint run with Yamina in the upcoming elections.

"No negotiations are taking place with Blue and White," Yamina said in response to Nissenkorn's claims, which were reported by Ynet.

"As Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will bring about change in Israel, lead the restoration of the ruined economy, and invite to his government any Zionist party that will temporarily put aside the controversies. Nissenkorn is trying to justify his zigzags and we have nothing to do with it," they added.

According to the report, Nissenkorn said in closed talks with political figures: "On Thursday, I informed them that I was considering my political path, but the next day they talked to me about joining Bennett's Yamina.

"Following this decision I decided to leave Blue and White and to move to a new path," Nissenkorn said, adding that he objected to the Blue and White party's move to the right along with Yamina.