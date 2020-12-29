'Photographer of the settlements' Miri Tzachi laid to rest

Miri Tzachi, the 'photographer of Judea and Samaria,' was laid to rest at the Tekoa cemetery in eastern Gish Etzion on Tuesday afternoon.

Tzachi, 66, passed away Tuesday morning after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Her son David paid tribute to her at the funeral, "you wanted so badly to living mother, as much as you were afraid to die, but you would say 'there is a creator for the world, and he sees and knows and hears everything.' If there is a Creator of the world, Mother, He knows how much you loved me and us and your grandchildren, and how much we loved you and how connected we were."

"You once told me 'you are so strong' and I really wanted to be strong for you and save you," David added.

Among the mourners this morning and Tzachi were many leaders of Israel, the heads of the settlement enterprise and friends, including Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Rivlin.

"How much I will miss you, my beloved Tzachi, sharp-eyed and full-hearted Tzachi. No visit to the settlements would have been complete without you," the president stated.

''I snorted despite you every time you said, 'Wait a minute Ruby, there's another nice frame here, don' t go.' I'm so glad you managed to take out the book that was a personal and rare business card of your work and I'm so saddened by your loss. You will always be in my heart,'' Rivlin added.

Prime Minister Netanyahu stated: "I send heartfelt condolences to the family and many friends of the wonderful photographer Miri Tzachi, who passed away after a long struggle with a serious illness. Miri had an extraordinary talent for capturing moments and people on camera that many others did not document before her. May her memory be blessed."





Loading....



