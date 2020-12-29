'Misleading details in media regarding Judge Meltzer, complaint against him rejected

The Public Complaints Commission on Judges sought to clarify following publications about Judge Hanan Meltzer: "In recent days, misleading and inaccurate details have been circulated in the media, to say the least, about the decision of the Ombudsman on Judges in the case of Deputy Chief Supreme Court Justice Hanan Meltzer.

"First, we would clarify that even in the publication of the case on Galei Tzahal, on which the complaint was based, it was stated that in the wedding event there was no violation of COVID-19 orders, and the claim was only in relation to a subsequent meal at a hotel.

"Second, with respect to this meal, the Commissioner did not determine that any offense had been committed by the judge or that there had been a breach of rules, and all citations attributed to the Commissioner in this matter are absolute 'fake news', and never happened.

"Also, contrary to publications, the Commissioner did not find it appropriate to reject the judge's explanation, according to which he made an inquiry in a day with the Health Ministry hotline and was told that there was no problem with hotel accommodation in this format.

"Finally, contrary to misleading publications, the judge was not charged by the Commissioner to pay a fine (and the Commissioner is not even authorized to mete a fine), and the complaint against him was rejected," the statement said.