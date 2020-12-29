Miri Tzachi, 'the photographer of the settlements', dead at 66

Photo journalist Miri Tzachi passed away Tuesday morning, following a lengthy battle with cancer. She was 66 years old.

Tzachi, a photographer for Makor Rishon, had worked for years documenting Jewish life in Judea and Samaria, earning her the moniker “the photographer of Judea and Samaria.”

“This is a great loss,” said Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman.

“Miri was Judea and Samaria’s photographer. She was quietly and humbly present at all the historical events, and Gush Etzion in particular was like a home. Miri left us an enormous legacy of rare photographs that tell the story of our revival in Judea and Samaria. We were privileged to know Miri, the very talented pioneer. May she rest in peace.”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu offered his condolences to Tzachi’s family, praising her “extraordinary talent”.

"I send heartfelt condolences to the family and many friends of the wonderful photographer Miri Tzachi, who passed away after a long struggle with a serious illness. Miri had an extraordinary talent for capturing moments and people on camera that many others did not document before her. May her memory be blessed."