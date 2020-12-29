22 arrested at protest over death of Ahuvya Sandak

Twenty-two demonstrators were arrested in Jerusalem overnight while protesting against police conduct during the incident in which an Israeli teen, a member of the “hilltop youth” community, was killed last week in a car crash.

During the protests on Bar Ilan Street in the capital, clashes broke out between demonstrators and police, the police department said Tuesday morning, accusing protesters of hurling stones, pieces of metal, and bottles at officers.

A Border Police officer was filmed beating a demonstrator during the protest.

Multiple protests were held overnight to condemn police behavior during the pursuit and arrest of a group of teenagers in Samaria last week which resulted in the death of one of the teens.

Along with the protest in Jerusalem, similar demonstrators were held in Ariel, on the bridge over Highway 4 in central Israel, in Kiryat Arba, at Yitzhar Junction in Samaria, at Shilo Junction on Route 60 in Samaria, in Ashkelon, and in Tzfat.

Two protesters were arrested in Tzfat for disturbing the peace.

Some 30 demonstrators also gathered in Tel Aviv outside the home of Interior Security Minister Amir Ohana (Likud), demanding Ohana form an independent committee to investigate the Judea and Samaria police district.

Last week, 16-year-old Bat Ayin resident Ahuvya Sandak was killed when the car he was riding in flipped over after being rammed by a police vehicle chasing it in Samaria.