Netanyahu speaks to Putin

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday evening spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and congratulated him and the citizens of Russia on the occasion of Novy God, the Russian New Year.

The two discussed the situation in Syria, the developments in the region and the actions required to increase stability there.

President Putin also sent a letter to Prime Minister Netanyahu ahead of the new year of 2021 in which he wrote, " Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the upcoming New Year. We attach much significance to friendly relations with Israel.”

“We look forward to extending our joint work next year to build up the entire range of bilateral ties, as well as interaction in addressing urgent issues of the regional and global agenda,” wrote Putin.

“This will surely meet the core interests of our peoples and comply with the security and stability needs in the Middle East. I sincerely wish you and your loved ones good health, well-being and every success, just as peace and prosperity to all citizens of Israel," the Russian President wrote.