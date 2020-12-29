Gaza rocket fails to cross into Israel

Terrorists in Gaza fired a rocket toward Israel shortly after midnight on Monday. The rocket did not cross into Israeli territory.

As a result of the launch, a Red Color siren was heard in Kibbutz Kerem Shalom which is located on the Gaza border.

On Friday evening, Gaza terrorists fired two rockets toward the city of Ashkelon which were intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system.

In response, IDF aircraft and fighter jets attacked targets belonging to Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The planes attacked a weapons production site, underground infrastructure, and a military position.