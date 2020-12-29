Netanyahu seeking to renew 'right-wing bloc'?

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met on Monday with the heads of United Torah Judaism and Shas, Yaakov Litzman, Moshe Gafni, and Aryeh Deri.

During the meetings, Netanyahu tried to find out whether the haredi leaders would be interested in renewing the so-called “right-wing bloc” which openly declared support for Netanyahu after the previous election rounds.

Channel 12 News reported that Deri made clear to Netanyahu that Shas supports him and would not refrain from signing on the renewal of the right-wing bloc. A similar answer was given by Litzman.

It is unclear whether these statements will have any validity after the election, however. One way or another, during a meeting of the Shas faction on Monday, Deri made it clear that his party only supports Netanyahu's candidacy for prime minister.

Meanwhile, Deri has placed members of his faction in charge of designated headquarters during the upcoming election campaign. Among other things, MK Yaakov Margi will be entrusted with the attempt to attract the votes of Chabad hasidim, over which a battle has erupted during each election campaign between United Torah Judaism, Shas and Yamina.