Biden: We've encountered 'roadblocks' from Trump aides

US President-elect Joe Biden said on Monday that many of America’s security agencies had been “hollowed out” under President Donald Trump. He added that the lack of information being provided to his transition team by the outgoing administration was an “irresponsibility.”

“We’ve encountered roadblocks from the political leadership at the Department of Defense and the Office of Management and Budget,” Biden said after a meeting with his foreign policy team, according to the Reuters news agency.

“Right now we just aren’t getting all of the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas. It’s nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility,” he charged.

Trump, who has refused to concede defeat in the election, only authorized cooperation with Biden on November 23, almost three weeks after the election.

A day later, the White House gave formal approval for Biden to receive the President's Daily Brief, a collection of classified intelligence reports prepared for the President.

Earlier this month, however, Biden’s team claimed they had met resistance to requests for information from some Pentagon officials.

A senior defense official last week rejected the claims and said that the Pentagon had conducted 163 interviews and 181 requests for information and that it would continue to provide information and meetings.