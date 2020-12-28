Wonder Woman 84 sets 2020 box office record
Superhero sequel releases simultaneously in theaters, online. Third movie in franchise fast-tracked.
Tags: Wonder Woman Cinema ILTV
Gal Gadot
Mendy Hechtman/Flash 90
|
MainAll NewsMusic & EntertainmentWonder Woman 84 sets 2020 box office record
Wonder Woman 84 sets 2020 box office record
Superhero sequel releases simultaneously in theaters, online. Third movie in franchise fast-tracked.
Tags: Wonder Woman Cinema ILTV
Gal Gadot
Mendy Hechtman/Flash 90
top