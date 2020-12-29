Listen: Israel's "We are the world" in face of Covid-19

The song "Katan Aleinu" ("We Got This" or literally: 'It's small for us"), brought 40 of Israel's top singers and rappers together to sing a song of strength and unity in face of COVID-19.

The song features Agam Buhbut, E-Z, Ella Lee, Alon de Loco, Eliad Nahum, Anna Zak, Bastony, Jane Bordeaux, Gidi Gov, Gali Atari, Dudu Aharon, Yoav Eliasi, Tal Tirangel, Talisman, Yasmin Moallem, Lukech, Lior Narkis, Mooki, Michael Swissa, Mergui, Moshe Peretz, Noa Kirel, NOROZ, Nasreen Qadri, Subliminal, Stéphane Legar, Eden Alene, Eden Ben Zaken, Eden Hason, Omer Adam, Omri Segal 69, Loren Peled, ShrekDiMC, Tzukush, Rusty, Roni Dalumi, Rotem Cohen, Rami Kleinstein, Shahar Saul, and Shalom Asayag.

We Got This / Translated by Moshe Kaye

Land of sunshine

on the Mediterranean Sea

the waves here aren't quiet, this says much..

From the sands of the Negev

and up to Mt. Hermon

a warm home, and here we all say Shalom

Facing every obstacle and every puzzle

and we still haven't lost our hope

what will this day bring is not yet known

and for it all we say thank you

As it was, so it will be again

we survived it all, we will survive this also

we will not fail

We got this!

Coffee on the porch, the smells of Sabbath

how that we are all here almost the same,

to guard the flag, for another time

how much longer, time passes slowly

Facing every obstacle and every puzzle

and we still haven't lost our hope

what will this day bring is not yet known

and for it all we say thank you

As it was, so it will be again

we survived it all, we will survive this also

we will not fail

We got this!

Israeli Rap!

We got this, the sorrow is minimal

one people, we are all mixed together like chemicals

working from eight till five but dreaming of dollars

weekends full of clubs and pubs

Oh, this is not a dream or a joke

oh, we all have family to back us

oh, together with me and you

oh, we will all breath deeply again

We have hearts, brains, and determination as well as a bit of Mazel

we are fire, we aren't afraid

in this way it will be easy for sure

As it was, so it will be again

we survived it all, we will survive this also

we will not fail

We got this!