Listen: Israel's "We are the world" in face of Covid-19

The song "Katan Aleinu" ("We Got This" or literally: 'It's small for us"), brought 40 of Israel's top singers and rappers together to sing a song of strength and unity in face of COVID-19.
The song features Agam Buhbut, E-Z, Ella Lee, Alon de Loco, Eliad Nahum, Anna Zak, Bastony, Jane Bordeaux, Gidi Gov, Gali Atari, Dudu Aharon, Yoav Eliasi, Tal Tirangel, Talisman, Yasmin Moallem, Lukech, Lior Narkis, Mooki, Michael Swissa, Mergui, Moshe Peretz, Noa Kirel, NOROZ, Nasreen Qadri, Subliminal, Stéphane Legar, Eden Alene, Eden Ben Zaken, Eden Hason, Omer Adam, Omri Segal 69, Loren Peled, ShrekDiMC, Tzukush, Rusty, Roni Dalumi, Rotem Cohen, Rami Kleinstein, Shahar Saul, and Shalom Asayag.
We Got This / Translated by Moshe Kaye
Land of sunshine
on the Mediterranean Sea
the waves here aren't quiet, this says much..
From the sands of the Negev
and up to Mt. Hermon
a warm home, and here we all say Shalom
Facing every obstacle and every puzzle
and we still haven't lost our hope
what will this day bring is not yet known
and for it all we say thank you
As it was, so it will be again
we survived it all, we will survive this also
we will not fail
We got this!
Coffee on the porch, the smells of Sabbath
how that we are all here almost the same,
to guard the flag, for another time
how much longer, time passes slowly
Facing every obstacle and every puzzle
and we still haven't lost our hope
what will this day bring is not yet known
and for it all we say thank you
As it was, so it will be again
we survived it all, we will survive this also
we will not fail
We got this!
Israeli Rap!
We got this, the sorrow is minimal
one people, we are all mixed together like chemicals
working from eight till five but dreaming of dollars
weekends full of clubs and pubs
Oh, this is not a dream or a joke
oh, we all have family to back us
oh, together with me and you
oh, we will all breath deeply again
We have hearts, brains, and determination as well as a bit of Mazel
we are fire, we aren't afraid
in this way it will be easy for sure
As it was, so it will be again
we survived it all, we will survive this also
we will not fail
We got this!