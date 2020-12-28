Bennett: A child died for no reason

Yamina chairman MK Naftali Bennett addressed rumors that he and National Union chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich are splitting up and stated that he "unequivocally" wants Smotrich to run with him on the same list in the next election.

"I unequivocally want Smotrich on the list in the upcoming elections," he said in an interview with Yaron Wilensky and Yaakov Bardugo on Galai Tzahal (IDF Radio). "We will put aside all matters in dispute until we rescue Israel."

During the interview, Bennett attacked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for his conduct during the coronavirus crisis. "The vaccines do not take away from Netanyahu the responsibility for his failure over the past year," he said.

He also criticized minister Ze'ev Elkin: "Elkin split the Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy, then dismantled the Ministry of Education into particles. What did he do with the Ministry of Water and Youth Movements? Nothing."

The former defense minister said: '' I spoke on the phone with the mother of Ahuvya Sandak. She had a sweet, kind-hearted son. He was killed in an inconceivable way, even more inconceivably that there was no immediate investigation and a joint investigation of DIPI and the police is being set up."

''It needs to be fully investigated. There's a dead child. I think and intend to follow it. A child died who didn't need to die and under inconceivable circumstances. We will not allow this to disappear," Bennett promised.