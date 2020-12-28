Debate in Israel: Is a multicolor news crew a big deal?

Aliyah and Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano Shata (Blue and White) was excited to see two Ethiopian newscasters, Barhano Tangia and Almoz Mengistu, share the screen.

"My picture of the day - this is Israeli pride, not from America," she tweeted.

Mengistu herself, however, was less impressed and responded, "In America they don't make a big deal about this - try not to here, either."

Mengistu, 28, began her journalistic career on Galei Tzahal before moving on to Channel 13 as a reporter for legal matters and investigations. Recently, she joined Channel 12 and plays a central part in its news broadcasts.