Official delegation from Morocco to arrive in Israel today

A senior delegation from the Moroccan government will arrive in Israel today, Monday, to promote the agreement with Israel, on a reciprocal visit following the arrival of an Israeli-American delegation to Rabat last week, the Israel Hayom newspaper reported.

The main task of the delegation will be to examine whether the building used by the Moroccan mission in Tel Aviv, which operated until 2000, can be put to use quickly. The building remains owned by the Moroccan government to this day, as is a parallel building of Israel in Rabat.

Last week, the Moroccan Foreign Minister announced that the two countries had agreed to reopen the missions within two weeks.

The prime minister addressed the issue on Tuesday, saying, "We agreed that the delegation would arrive at the beginning of the week with the goal of advancing everything - opening offices, promoting embassies and direct flights from Israel to Morocco and back," Netanyahu said in a video posted on his Twitter account.

He spoke with the king last night and invited him to pay a historic visit to Israel. "I feel this is the beginning of a wonderful friendship."

A senior official in Rabat commented on the readiness of the King of Morocco to advance relations and said: "King Mohammed VI of Morocco is not delaying and ordered a delegation to Israel soon that will include senior government officials, experts and advisors in security and technology, economics, industry and trade and more. The foreign ministry in Rabat worked hard on assembling the delegation, which is expected to arrive in Israel in about two weeks. "