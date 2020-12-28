Will there be primaries in the Likud?

The Likud’s internal court on Sunday heard a petition filed by dozens of members of the Likud Central Committee, headed by Attorney Yair Gabay, demanding that primaries be held for the party's Knesset slate ahead of the elections.

The tribunal unanimously decided to order the Likud's Constitution Committee to convene by Wednesday in order to make all the necessary decisions under the Likud's constitution in order to advance the compilation of the slate of candidates for the 24th Knesset.

Attorney Yair Gabay who represented the petitioners said that "the tribunal's decision highlights the wonderful democracy in the Likud that allows people from all over the country to offer themselves to represent Israeli citizens in the Knesset. I am confident that by Wednesday, a date will be set for the primaries in the Likud."