Brazil’s vice president tests positive for coronavirus

Brazil’s vice president Hamilton Mourão has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said on Sunday, according to Reuters.

In a statement, Mourão’s office said he tested positive on Sunday afternoon, and that he will isolate in Jaburu, his official residence.

Mourão, President Jair Bolsonaro’s deputy, is the latest senior Brazilian official to contract the virus.

Bolsonaro himself tested positive for COVID-19 in July. He has been sued by the Brazilian Press Association over possibly exposing members of the media to COVID-19 at the press conference in which he announced he had tested positive.

Last month, Brazilian Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello tested positive for coronavirus and was later hospitalized.

Despite his own bout with COVID-19, Bolsonaro recently clarified that he has no intention of being vaccinated against coronavirus and added that his government was unlikely to make vaccination mandatory.

“I’m telling you, I’m not going to take it. It’s my right,” he said.