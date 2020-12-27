Sixth consecutive night of protest at death of Ahuvya Sandak

Hundreds of people have turned out once again on Sunday evening to protest the tragic incident that led to the death of Ahuvya Sandak last Monday. This is the sixth consecutive night of protests, following the police chase in which the car sixteen-year-old Ahuvya was traveling in plunged off the road, crushing him beneath it.

Tonight, around two hundred protesters have gathered at the entrance to Jerusalem, intermittently blocking the road and causing traffic disruptions. At least six demonstrators have been arrested so far, and attorney Amir Bracha of the Honenu organization is at the police station, providing assistance to the detainees.

Other protests are being held in various parts of the country. Around 40 people gathered opposite the main police station in Lod; several dozen people are protesting at the Telem junction; and at the mall in Ariel around 30 women have gathered in protest.