MK Assaf Zamir to leave Blue & White party

The head of the Blue & White party, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, met earlier today (Sunday) with Blue & White MK Assaf Zamir, and at the conclusion of their meeting, an announcement was issued stating that the two had agreed that Zamir would not be included on the party’s list in the coming elections.

The announcement added that, “Gantz wishes Zamir every success in his future career path.”

According to sources close to the Blue & White party, Zamir intends to stand for the position of mayor of Tel Aviv, when the current mayor, Ron Huldai, steps down from his position in order to run for the Knesset. Zamir served previously as Tel Aviv’s deputy mayor, under Huldai, and when he unsuccessfully attempted to compete against Huldai in the municipal elections of 2018, he resigned from the city council and joined the Blue & White party.

When the unity government was formed in spring of 2020, Zamir was appointed Tourism Minister, and served in that position for five months, until he resigned in October, citing his distrust of Prime Minister Netanyahu, who, he alleged, was absorbed in his legal woes and did not have the welfare of the country at heart.

On Sunday morning, Zamir was interviewed on Reshet Bet and asked to comment on the leadership qualities of Benny Gantz.

“I think that right now, we’re at a point in time where we need to reassess who is the best person to head the party – the person with the most chance of leading us to success – and we will all support that person,” Zamir responded.

When pressed to specify “whether Benny Gantz is that person,” Zamir evaded the question.